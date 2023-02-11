Flower exhibition charms nature lovers

-70 variety of flowers, cacti, ornamental and several varieties on display

Aurangabad: A flower exhibition featuring 70 varieties of flowers has become a popular attraction of the city, attracting thousands of visitors and becoming a selfie spot for the youths.

The 43rd annual flower exhibition has been organized by the regional department of public works, gardens and parks in front of the Old High Court building. It was inaugurated by chief engineer Dilip Ukirde on Saturday. The exhibition showcases various types of plants including roses, cacti, ornamental plants, medicinal plants, shrubs and more, in a nano garden filled with water springs and fountains. The fresh beauty and fragrance of hundreds of flowers of as many as 70 varieties charmed the nature lovers. Everyone becomes stress-free at least for a while, as they become lost in the natural world of the plant. On Saturday, 2,000 flower lovers visited the exhibition, which will be open for its final day on Sunday, from 8 am to 8 pm. The best flowers were crowned with a ‘King’ and ‘Queen’ title, as the yellow rose from Endurance Company won the title of ‘King,’ and the delicate pink rose won the title of ‘Queen.’ Prizes were also distributed to the winners of the flower arranging and rangoli competitions in the evening.