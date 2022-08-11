FlyBig Airlines discontinues flight service

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

FlyBig Airlines discontinued ‘Hyderabad-Aurangabad-Hyderabad flight services suddenly on Tuesday for one and half months, giving a setback to the city’s air connectivity. The Airlines officers said that the flight service was discontinued temporarily because the plane was sent for maintenance and report.

Flight service in the city was completed affected due to the Covid outbreak. However, the new flight service was started on June first of this year after a gap of two years. FlyBig Airlines launched the morning flight service ‘Hyderabad-Aurangabad-Hyderabad.’

This service helped passengers to go to Hyderabad in the morning and return to Aurangabad in the evening on the completion of the work. However, the service did not get the expected response. Within two months, the service was halted. The planes are sent to Karnataka for maintenance and repair.

According to sources, the employees of FlyBig airlines who were working at Chikaltahna Airport were shifted to Guwahati and other places.

The sources said that the service was also discontinued from other cities temporarily. The plane took off from the city on Monday. It is said that the flight service was discontinued because of poor response from the passengers. This means that Monday’s flight will be the last one.