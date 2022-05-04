FlyBig bookings for Hyderabad begins

FlyBig Airlines has announced to start the Hyderabad - Aurangabad air service from May 15 onwards. The morning flight will be helpful for the city passengers flying to Hyderabad and for the passengers coming to city for business and educational purposes.

The bookings are opened for sale for the Hyderabad - Aurangabad - Hyderabad morning flight on the Online Travel Agent (OTA’s) portals and the FlyBig airline website.

Chairman of the civil aviation committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, Sunit Kothari has appealed to the passengers to provide full fledged support for this service.