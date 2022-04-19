FlyBig likely to start Indore, Nagpur, Pune air services

Aurangabad, April 17:

FlyBig Airlines is likely to start air services for Indore, Nagpur and Pune from Aurangabad. The company has started the preliminary examinations for starting the services, informed the aviation sector sources.

Presently, only Air India and Indigo are operating flights for Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad from the city. The domestic air services were hampered due to Corona crisis for the past two years. SpiceJet and TruJet companies discontinued the air services from the city. Now, after the withdrawal of the corona restrictions, the life of the people is getting back to normalcy. Similarly, the air services are also being regularized.

Airport Authority of India (AAI), people’s representatives, businessmen and Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation’s civil aviation committee are taking efforts to start new services from the city. The number of air passengers is also on a rise after corona.

FlyBig company has started preparations for starting new services. It is likely that the company may start flights from the city for Indore, Nagpur and Pune through 78 seater small ATR planes, the sources said.

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, Sunit Kothari said, discussions were held with the officers of FlyBig Airlines for starting new air services, a few days back. A morning flight was suggested for Mumbai along with flights for Indore, Hyderabad, Pune and Nagpur, he said.