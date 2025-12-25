Flying and stationary teams to be deployed today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bid to ensure a transparent municipal election, flying squads, stationary teams, and video survey units began being deployed on Thursday. Election officials said all teams would be fully operational from Friday afternoon.

Election offices were opened at nine locations for filing nomination papers under the supervision of Returning Officers. The teams will monitor key city points, including entry gates, bus stands, railway stations, and the airport, inspecting vehicles and maintaining electoral vigilance. Temporary sheds have been erected at multiple locations, and police personnel were appointed on Thursday to support the operations.