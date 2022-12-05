Followers of Shivaji Maharaj agitate before minister’s house

Aurangabad: The admirers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj staged ‘Dhol Bajao’ agitation in front of the residence of Cooperation Minister Atul Save at Jyotinagar-Sahakarnagar on Sunday demanding to remove Bhagat Singh Koshyari from the post of Governor for making controversial remarks against Shivaji Maharaj.

Atul Save assured the agitators that their demand would be taken up on the senior level. Koshyari is facing criticism across the State for his remarks for the two to three weeks. Followers of Shivaji Maharaj are agitating in the different places against him.

The agitators staged a ‘Dhol Bajao’ agitation in front of the minister’s house today raising slogans like ‘Rajyapal Hatav, Maharashtra Bachav’ as part of the protest. Members of various organisations participated in the agitation of the first phase. They will also agitate in front of ministers of the Central and State governments in the next phase.