Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save said on Sunday that for the city’s rapid development, it is essential to elect a BJP mayor in the municipal corporation. With BJP in power, benefits from the central and state governments will directly reach the city.

Save noted that except for 2.5 years under the Thackeray government (2014–2025), the city received major grants under BJP, including support for industrial investment and transport infrastructure, aiding its growth.

Government support: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis provided Rs 650 crore for road development in 2014, Rs 80–125 crore for waste management (establishing processing centers), and Rs 1,000 crore under the Smart City scheme. CCTV networks, gated colonies, City Bus services, and underground drainage projects have improved security, commuting, and infrastructure.

Failures of previous government: Former Minister Chandrakant Khaire and his party left the city thirsty, fragmenting the water pipeline scheme. In 2019, Save approved a Rs 1,680 crore water supply project to be completed in 55 days with Fadnavis’ support, but the Thackeray government stalled it for 2.5 years.

Regular water supply coming soon: After Eknath Shinde became CM in 2022, the cabinet approved the project. With Fadnavis’ follow-up, the scheme is in its final stage, and regular water will reach the city within three months via the municipal corporation and MJP.

Stopping youth migration: Industries worth Rs 52,000 crore are coming to the city, providing jobs and reducing youth migration. Save emphasized that water, electricity, and road networks are crucial for attracting industries and accelerating the city’s development and employment opportunities.