Jonny Bairstow involved in debatable run-out during second Ashes Test

London [UK], July 2 : The 2nd Ashes Test, on day five at the Lord's saw a moment in the 52nd over that caused a dispute between fans.

During this moment, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey practically displayed 'smart work' as he knocked the bails off the stump as English batsman Jonny Bairstow was out of his crease with a direct throw.

England Cricket posted a video of the incident on their Twitter handle.

#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/dDGCnj4qNm— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 2, 2023

Jonny Bairstow in dilemma, walked back to the pavilion after scoring 10 runs off 22 balls while hitting two boundaries.

Bairstow left the final ball of Cameron Green's over alone to the wicketkeeper and started walking outside the crease assuming the ball was dead. However, an alert Carey realised there was an opportunity to run the batter out and effected a directed hit at the striker's end to catch Bairstow well short

In what could be a defining moment in the series, Bairstow was left fuming as the Aussies celebrated around him.

According to law 20.1.2 of the MCC's Laws of Cricket, "the ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler's end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play."

Carey, having watched Bairstow make it a habit of walking outside the crease early, used the chance to run the batter out.

In this case, the fielding side clearly considered the ball to still be in play and hence it wasn't a dead ball.

Coming to the match, England is chasing 371 runs set by Aussies. Australis is one wicket away from getting a 2-0 lead the series.

