Alia Bhatt to host 'Hope Gala' in London, deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 : Actor, producer and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt is all set to host her first 'Hope Gala' in London.

As per a source close to the actress' team, Alia will host Hope Gala on March 28 in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental hotel group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. This is in support of Alia's chosen charity Salaam Bombay which is focused on engaging Mumbai's most vulnerable 'at-risk' children through in-school programmes (leadership and advocacy) and after-school academies (skill building) that help build their confidence, self-esteem and commit them to stay in school.

Reportedly, the Gala will be attended by prolific industrialists and philanthropists from India and London

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has recently completed shooting for 'Jigra', which also stars Vedang Raina.

Announcing the wrap, a few days ago, she shared candid photos from the sets of the movie on her Instagram featuring herself and Vedang.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you."

In the photos, Alia was seen in an all-new short hair look for the film. Alia and Vedang were seen in a candid mood as they sat beside each other.

Vedang also shared the same pictures and expressed her excitement on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "And that's a wrap on Jigra @aliaabhatt. A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that's meant everything. See you at the movies on 27th September."

Helmed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Director Vasan Bala has previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.'Jigra' was announced last year in September.

The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film promises to be another tale of friendship in the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. However, the work on the film has not started yet.

