IPL 2024: A Look at Records Set During Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Run-Fest

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 26, turned into a high-scoring thriller. With over 500 runs scored, it was a night bowlers would rather forget.
In the first inning, KKR posted a massive 261 for 6 in their 20 overs. Openers Phil Salt (75) and Sunil Narine (71) laid the foundation with aggressive knocks. In reply, Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 108 off just 48 balls to lead PBKS to a remarkable eight-wicket victory with eight balls to spare. The win propelled PBKS to eighth in the standings with six points. KKR remained in second place with 10 points, despite the loss.
But more than the result, it will be the records and pure entertainment that will remain with the fans.
Here is a look at all the records made in the game:
- Highest Successful Chase in T20: The Punjab Kings chased down a target of 262 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, setting a new world record for the highest successful chase in T20 cricket. This surpassed the previous IPL record by a significant 38 runs.
- Highest Second Innings Score: Punjab Kings (PBKS) achieved a historic milestone by recording the highest second innings score in the history of T20 cricket. Their performance surpassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) 262 for 7 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in April 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
- Most Sixes in a T20 Match: The match between KKR and Punjab Kings saw a record-breaking 42 sixes hit in total, surpassing the previous record of 38 set twice in the last month (SRH vs. MI in Hyderabad and RCB vs. SRH in Bengaluru).
- Kings' Six-Fest: The Kings themselves smashed 24 sixes in their chase, the second-most by a team in a T20 match behind Nepal's 26 against Mongolia last year. This also set a new IPL record, breaking SRH's previous mark of 22 sixes against RCB and Delhi Capitals.
- Powerplay Record: The Punjab Kings set a new PowerPlay record in IPL history, scoring 93 runs for the loss of just one wicket against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens
- Fourth highest Powerplay total: The Kings' score of 93 also marks the fourth-highest PowerPlay total in IPL history, with the top three scores belonging to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings.
- Second-Highest Match Aggregate: The combined score of 523 runs by KKR and the Kings stands as the joint-second-highest match aggregate in T20s, falling short only of the 549 runs scored by RCB and SRH in Bengaluru last week.
- Four Openers with Fifties: A unique feat occurred in the match, with all four openers scoring fifties: Phil Salt (75), Sunil Narine (71), Prabhsimran Singh (54), and Jonny Bairstow (108*). This marks the first instance of all four IPL openers reaching the 50-run mark and the eleventh occurrence in men's T20s overall. The combined score of 308 runs by the openers is also the highest in an IPL match.
- Five Strike Rate Blasts: The match witnessed an unprecedented display of power hitting, with five half-centuries scored at a strike rate of 200 or more: Salt (25 balls), Narine (23), Prabhsimran (18), Bairstow (23), and Shashank Singh (23). This is the first instance of five such fifties being scored off 25 or fewer balls in a men's T20 match with available ball-by-ball data.
- Bairstow Joins PBKS Record Books: Jonny Bairstow became the fourth PBKS batter to score a hundred in a successful run-chase in IPL history, following David Miller (against RCB in 2013), Paul Valthaty (against CSK in 2011), and Mahela Jayawardene (against KKR in 2010).
- Double Record at Eden: The Eden Gardens witnessed a unique double-record feat. KKR broke the ground's highest T20 total record with their score of 261 for 6, surpassing Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) mark of 235 for 4 set in 2023. This record, however, was short-lived as PBKS chased down the target to set a new benchmark at the venue.