IPL 2024: A Look at Records Set During Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Run-Fest

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 26, turned into a high-scoring thriller. With over 500 runs scored, it was a night bowlers would rather forget.

In the first inning, KKR posted a massive 261 for 6 in their 20 overs. Openers Phil Salt (75) and Sunil Narine (71) laid the foundation with aggressive knocks. In reply, Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 108 off just 48 balls to lead PBKS to a remarkable eight-wicket victory with eight balls to spare. The win propelled PBKS to eighth in the standings with six points. KKR remained in second place with 10 points, despite the loss.

But more than the result, it will be the records and pure entertainment that will remain with the fans.

Here is a look at all the records made in the game: