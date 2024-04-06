Nashik Election Department Receives 26 Complaints of MCC Violations via cVIGIL App

The District Election Department has recorded 26 complaints for violations of the model code of conduct through the cVIGIL app. The swift action has been initiated regarding these complaints within 100 minutes of registration. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for May 20, 2024, in Nashik, Malegaon, and Dhule constituencies. The district election department had urged citizens to register complaints through the cVIGIL app.

Nodal Officer Sambhaji Thakur stated, "This is the most convenient way for citizens to connect with the department, and people are taking full advantage of the app. We are receiving complaints along with photographs from citizens, and the number of complaints is expected to rise as the election approaches."

The complaints primarily involve the placement of political flags on vehicles, political party symbols and leaders' photographs on public property, and the installation of political banners on open spaces. In the 2019 elections, 18 complaints were registered, with 6 from Nashik city and 12 from rural locations. The district administration has also activated complaint registration numbers 0253-2995671 and 0253-2995673 to file complaints against violations of the model code of conduct.

Compared to last year's figures, citizens seem more aware of registering complaints. The cVIGIL app has proven to be very helpful and user-friendly for citizens, resulting in increased awareness among the populace.