Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shrikant Shinde To Contest From Kalyan Seat, Says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially announced Shinde's candidature from Kalyan on Saturday, April 6, on the occasion of the BJP's Foundation Day. After a long debate over who will be fielded in Kalyan from the Mahayuti alliance, the ruling parties have finally decided to field sitting MP Shrikant Shinde.

Addressing party workers during BJP's Foundation Day, Fadnavis said, "There is no opposition from the BJP's end. Shrikant Shinde will be the Shiv Sena candidate in Kalyan and is ready to represent the Mahayuti."

Nagpur | Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde will contest from the Kalyan seat in Maharashtra, says Deputy CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. pic.twitter.com/zMccALNKFj — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

"With a considerable mandate and more votes than the previous time, Shrikant Shinde from Kalyan will lead us all, and in that, BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, Republican Party of India, and RSP will all be supporting him," Devendra Fadnavis further stated.

Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will conduct its polls across five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The results will be announced on June 4.