London Stabbing: Several Stabbed, Including Two Police Officers Near Hainault Tube Station; Scary Video of Man With Sword Goes Viral

A man arrested for stabbing several pedestrians and two police officers near Hainault Tube Station in north-east London. According to international media reports, the emergency services are responding, and one male has been detained.

In a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Labour MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting said, “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The police, ambulance service and fire brigade are responding. One male detained.”

A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The Police, Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade are responding.



One male detained.



I would urge people not to speculate until details are confirmed or post footage on social media. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) April 30, 2024

Man Seen With Machete on London Road

BREAKING: Multiple people stabbed in London, including 2 police officers. Suspect in custody pic.twitter.com/4iNUnnuHTD — BNO News (@BNONews) April 30, 2024

A scary video of a man wielding a sword has gone viral on the social media website. In the 20-second clip shared by BNO News, a man wearing a yellow T-shirt and jeans is seen walking on the road with a long sword.

Redbridge Borough Police issued a statement on the incident in Hainault, saying that the incident does not not appear to be terror-related.

Police and emergency services are in Hainault at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested.



We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community - this incident does not appear to be terror-related. pic.twitter.com/M2ljxeBu32 — Redbridge MPS (@MPSRedbridge) April 30, 2024

Redbridge Borough Police took social media account X and said. "Police and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested. We were called shortly before 07:00hrs to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed."

"At this time, we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers. We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured. A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and he is in custody," the statement read.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said, "This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned.

"I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can."

"We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related," the statement further read.