London: Five Injured After Blood-Soaked Royal Horses Escape, Collide with Cars; Videos Go Viral

Five people were reportedly injured after two royal horses ran loose in central London and collided with cars on the road on Wednesday, April 24. A video recorded by bystanders is going viral on social media websites. According to the media reports, five household cavalry horses, including one soaked with blood, have run loose in the city after throwing their military riders during their morning exercise.

NEW - Blood-covered horses run loose through London.pic.twitter.com/lRaaaLIyhB — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 24, 2024

In a viral video, it can be seen that two horses, running at high speed, with one horse covered in blood. The black horse was later seen colliding with the back SUV and the end of the road. According to DiscloseTV, horses were sighted galloping along Buckingham Palace Road outside Victoria Station, just yards from where the Household Cavalry is based.