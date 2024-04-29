London: Overseas Friends of BJP UK organises spectacular 'Run for Modi' event

London [UK], April 29 : Overseas Friends of BJP UK (UP Chapter) orchestrated a magnificent "Run for Modi" event on Sunday, in the vibrant city of London.

Despite being tagged as a "Run for Modi," the event took the form of a leisurely walk, symbolising solidarity and support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election campaign. The Indian Diaspora in the UK showcased unwavering support for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, turning the event into a resounding success, according to a release by the organising committee.

Despite the drizzling weather, the event witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with more than 500 enthusiastic participants joining in the walk. The scenic route commenced from Westminster Pier, traversing through the heart of London and culminating at the iconic Tower Bridge. Participants, adorned in vibrant hues, radiated positivity and fervour as they marched in unison, echoing their endorsement for Prime Minister Modi, the release added.

The highlight of the event was a captivating flash mob that unfolded against the backdrop of the majestic London Bridge, captivating bystanders and participants alike. The vibrant and energetic display encapsulated the spirit of unity and camaraderie among the Indian Diaspora in the UK, underscoring their unwavering support for the BJP and PM Modi, it also said.

Speaking about the event, Anand Arya (Vice President of OFBJP UK) expressed profound gratitude towards the Indian Diaspora for their overwhelming participation and fervent support. Suresh Mangalgiri (GS OFBJP UK) remarked, "The 'Run for Modi' event exemplifies the deep-rooted admiration and allegiance of the Indian Diaspora towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

"Despite the adverse weather conditions, the enthusiasm and spirit displayed by the participants were truly commendable," said Darshan Grewal, Vice President of OFBJP UK, the release added.

The event garnered widespread attention and acclaim across various media platforms, further amplifying the message of unity and solidarity among the Indian Diaspora in the UK. The resounding success of the "Run for Modi" event serves as a testament to the unwavering support and fervour of the Indian community towards Prime Minister Modi's vision for a prosperous and progressive India.

