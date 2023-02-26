Foreign delegation welcomed in traditional Maharashtrian style

-Representatives from various countries arrive throughout the day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Sunday, a delegation of foreign visitors arrived at Chikalthana International Airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the W20 conference under the G-20 International Summit. The visitors were welcomed in traditional Maharashtrian style by the district administration and Chikalthana International Airport Authority.

Several officials including airport director DG Salve, Deputy collectors Anjali Dhanorkar and Sangeeta Chavan, and several Tehsildars welcomed the guests. Women wearing sarees greeted the guests, and Dhanorkar and Jyoti Pawar welcomed them with the traditional Paithani Shela and garland.

Throughout the day, representatives from various countries arrived including Angela Joo-Hyun Kang, Bansuri Swaraj, Dr Shamika Ravi, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Ghosh, Ksenia Shevtsova, Elena Mykotnikova, Kelsey Harris, Samantha Jane Hung, Prabhiot Khan, Ayesha Akhtar, Carlo Soldatini, Unda Laura Sabbadini, Giovanna Iellis, Martina Rogato, Stefano De Trelia, Elvira Marasco, Vanessa De Alessandre, Andrea Grobokoptel, Silvia Tarozzi, Nicholas Borowski, Katharina Miller, Hadriani Uli Tiru Ida C, Alain Chrisanti, Istiani Surono, Sri Wuryaningsih, Tantri Kirandevi, Haryana Hutabarat, Joyce Francesca Carla Yasmin, Denatalite Chrisdemaria, Denatly Chrisdemaria, Farahdibha Tenrilemba and Gulden Turkan.

Students perform folk dance

The guests were also welcomed by students of municipal School in Mukundwadi, who performed the traditional folk dance, Lezim, and played drums. The guests were engrossed in watching the students perform. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad also welcomed the guests and briefed them about the world heritage sites of Ajanta, Ellora Caves and the city.