Foreign experts inspect Kham River rejuvenation work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of foreign and Indian researchers visited on Tuesday to inspect the river conservation work underway under the Kham River Rejuvenation Project at Waladgaon. The visiting team included biodiversity researcher Dr. Anish Kirtane from Switzerland, Gauri Mirashi (Co-founder EcoSattva), executive officer Priyanka Waze, and manager Nivedita Tulip.

During the inspection, Sarpanch Amarsingh Dangar, Grampanchayat Officer Pralhad Rinde, and other grampanchayat members were present. On behalf of the gram panchayat, information was provided about the work completed so far, along with a detailed presentation of the proposed future measures and the development plan. The guests appreciated the ongoing initiatives for river conservation.