Foreign scholarship reg for open category students to begin soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The online registration for higher education in foreign universities and colleges for meritorious open-category boys and girls will commence in the first or second week of next month. The registration will be for the academic year 2023-24. It may be noted that there was a foreign scholarship for reserved category students until 2017. The State Government launched the scheme in 2018 for general group youths.

20 candidates selected every year

A total of 20 students are selected every for postgraduate, PG diploma and Ph D courses. A total of two candidates are selected from the Arts stream followed by Commerce (two), Science (four), Management (four), and Engineering/Architecture (eight).

Documents to be kept ready

The aspirants of the scholarship will have to attach more or less 31 different documents, certificates, affidavits and covering letters with the online application forms. The students were asked to keep ready the documents and certificates that included Domicile Certificate, School Leaving Certificate, SSC/HSC marks memo and certificate, degree, income certificate, Income Tax Return Form if the candidate is employed, unconditional offer letter from international university or college, passport, Aadhar and Ration Cards, TOEFL/IELTS, fitness certificate from registered medical practitioner