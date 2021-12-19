Foreign student’s result cancelled for taking admission by flouting norms

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) cancelled the result of a foreign student as she was given admission to the third year by flouting norms.

According to details, a foreign girl student took admission to B Sc (computer) course in a private college during the academic year 2016-17.

She was failed in the first year examination. The international student was given admission to the second year on the basis of Allowed To Keep Term (ATKT) but she was declared failed.

She was not eligible to take admission to the third year as she was failed in the first second year and had some first-year subjects back.

The then Dean of Bamu and principal of a prominent college asked the university to grant permission for the failed student’s admission to the third year as a special case. A complaint was lodged with the university and police.

Bamu administration took notice and set up a three-member committee. The panel in its report stated that there is no provision in the norms to give admission to an ineligible student.

The BoEE director submitted a note to the vice-chancellor about the result.

It was also mentioned in the report that the admission of the student was cancelled with the permission of the vice-chancellor.

Meanwhile, Panthers Republic Aghadi and Republic Vidyarthi Sena submitted a memorandum to BoEE last month about the status of the case.

A meeting of BoEE was held a few days. So, the Board members passed a resolution to cancel the final result of the student. The then dean was asked to submit the clarification in 15 days about how the student’s examination form was accepted when her admission was cancelled.