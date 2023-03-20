Former Cantonment vice president passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Senior BJP leader and former Cantonment vice president Balulal Shriram Yadav (74) (Babbu Seth) passed away on Monday afternoon due to heart attack. He has represented as the member of ward No. 2 in the Cantonment board for 25 years and implemented several social projects. While he was the vice president he took efforts to bring funds from the then deputy chief minister Late Gopinath Munde for the drainage system in Cantonment. He is survived by his wife, two sons, three daughters and grandchildren. His funeral procession will start from his house at Darji Bazar on Tuesday at 10 am and last rites will be performed on him at Cantonment crematorium.