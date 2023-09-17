Former CM did not make any decision

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“We both were part of the Mahavikas Aghadi government earlier, but the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray did not take any decision, wherever we proposed any schemes” " Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar criticized Thackeray while talking to newsmen at Subhedari Guest House on Sunday.

The opposition has criticized the government after the cabinet meeting, in which several development works worth Rs 59,000 were sanctioned. Replying to it, Shinde said, the earlier government had not even made any announcements in the tenure of two and a half years. The government did not take any decision to implement development works. If we had not gone out, the state would have been dragged backward. Thackeray never went to the farms of the farmers, when needed and not allowed anyone even to come to his house, Shinde alleged.

Pawar said, that no development can be accomplished until the chief minister takes any initiative. When a file goes to the cabinet, a positive decision is taken. We will now facilitate the development work by taking all the guardian ministers, district collectors, and divisional commissioners into confidence. Divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad was present on the occasion.

Congress state president Nana Patole alleged that Chief Minister Shinde had instigated Manoj Jarange Patil to initiate a hunger strike. Replying to it, Shinde said, No one takes Patole seriously in the state and hence such allegations are baseless. The government is working positively so that the Marathas should get reservations. The reservations to Marathas will not be given from the OBC quota.