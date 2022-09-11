Former corporator abused by cyber crooks

Corporator asked which of his credit card was due for KYC

Aurangabad, Sep 11:

Cyber crooks on Sunday tried to cheat a Shiv Sena corporator online on the pretext of updating KYC of his credit card. The dupesters sent a link for updating. However, the cyber criminals abused the corporator when he asked which of his two credit cards was due for KYC. A case has been registered in Pundliknagar police station.

According to the complaint filed by former Sena corporator Digvijay Sherkhane, he received a call on his mobile on Saturday afternoon from an unknown number. The cyber crook posing as a banker said that he was calling from SBI credit bank, and called for performing the E-KYC of Sherkhane’s credit card. He also threatened that Rs 9,475 will be deducted from his bank account if he fails to complete the process. He then shared a link on Sherkhane’s mobile. However, the phone call got disconnected. But the cyber criminal called again. This time, Sherkhane told him that he had two credit cards and did not know which credit card was due for KYC. When the cyber criminal realized that Sherkhane was not falling for the trap, he abused him and hung up the phone. When Sherkhane tried to contact the number, the mobile was switched off. He then lodged a complaint at the police station as other citizens would also be cheated.

Do not answer unknown phone calls

Citizens should avoid answering to phone calls from unknown numbers. No bank asks for 'KYC' and other documents through mobile calls. Cyber cell police inspector Gautam Patare appealed not to respond to such calls to avoid fraud.