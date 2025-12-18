Former corporator assaulted due to misunderstanding; accident caused by car driver

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The assault on former corporator Surendra Kulkarni, who rushed to help after a rickshaw car collision at Gadiya Vihar, occurred due to a misunderstanding. Police have confirmed that the accident was caused by a speeding car, as stated by the rickshaw driver.

A case was later registered against the rickshaw driver at Jawaharnagar police station, bringing the incident to a close. The accident occurred on December 17 around 10.30 pm near Sutgirni Chowk, Gadiya Vihar. Salman Mansuri (31), driving a rickshaw owned by his uncle Shabbir Pinjari (55), was transporting a passenger from Shivajinagar towards Shahanurmiyan Dargah when a speeding car hit the rickshaw, causing it to overturn and trap the driver and passenger. Former corporator Surendra Kulkarni rushed to assist. However, Salman’s cousin, Amjat Pinjari, arrived at the scene, wrongly blamed Kulkarni for the accident, and assaulted him, leading to a brief scuffle. A large crowd gathered, and Jawaharnagar police took Amjat into custody. Assistant police commissioner Manish Kalyankar and police inspector Sachin Kumbhar reached the police station. Several political representatives also arrived. Later, Salman clarified that the assault occurred due to a misunderstanding and confirmed the car driver was responsible for the accident.