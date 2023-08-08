Former corporators voluntarily remove their encroachments to evade action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squads of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today removed 13 encroachments existing on the road extended from Laxman Chawadi to Kailasnagar Crematorium.

Meanwhile, the former corporator (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Asha Naresh Bhalerao voluntarily removed her illegally built office in Kailasnagar area. The former corporator Makrand Kulkarni during the civic action on road Azad Chowk to Bajrang Chowk has also removed his encroachment (office and three shops) voluntarily.

It may be noted that the Smart City Office will be constructing the road from Laxman Chawadi to Kailasnagar. Prior to the starting of road work, the encroachments upon this route were being removed. The encroachment of two shops near the crematorium was also removed by the owner voluntarily.

Acting upon the orders of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, building inspector Syed Jamshed, Rameshwar Surase, town planning officials and police personnel of Jinsi police station took the action.