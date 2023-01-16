Former HM Rasheed Fatema passes away

Aurangabad: Former headmaster of Modern Urdu High School and resident of Shah Bazaar, Rasheed Fatema Mirza Mustafa Baig (w/o Muhammed Majid) died of a brief illness on Monday. She was 72.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Champa Masjid after Namaz-e-Asar, while the burial took place in the graveyard on Kali Masjid (Shah Bazaar) campus in the evening.

She is survived by one daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.