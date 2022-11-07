Former minister appeals to agriculture minister to respect women

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

“It is okay if anybody addresses me as Chota Pappu. I accept it, but declare a wet drought and provide relief to the farmers. Also, respect women and accept the mistake,” said the former minister Aditya Thackeray hinting that the new state government will fall in three to four months. He was speaking during the public meeting organised as a part of the Shetkari Samvad Yatra on Monday evening.

Aditya arrived from Buldhana in Aurangabad. He interacted with the farmers at Lihakhedi in Sillod tehsil. Later on, he reached Sillod at 8 pm. He addressed a public gathering organised at Ambedkar Chowk Maidan in the town.

Aditya said,” The government ruling in the state is directionless. It will make the whole of Maharashtra unstable. During the tenure of our government, we have made the farmers debt-free; changed the names of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv. The present government is filing false cases against Shiv Sainiks. We had not indulged in such type of politics. The environment is being made to wipe out Shiv Sena. Moreover, the conspiracy is being hatched to oust me from politics, but we are here to build Maharashtra.”

The leader of the opposition in Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, deputy district chief Sudarshan Agrawal, tehsil chief Raghunath Gharmode, Machindra Ghadge and other office-bearers were present on the occasion.

Who is our agriculture minister?

Training his gun towards Abdul Sattar, Thackeray said,” Who is our agriculture minister? People don't know him. Wet drought is not being declared.'50 khoke ek dum okay'. They rebelled against the party and got okay. Today women are being abused. They are not safe. I appeal to honour the women and accept the mistake. The state is moving backwards due to the rebel government. The agriculture minister tells me Chota Pappu. I do not have any objection. I accept it, but help farmers, grant them compensation against their losses. Despite all odds, I have come here, conducted Samvad Yatra and took a public gathering also.”