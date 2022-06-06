Four booked on charge of beating over land dispute in South City

Aurangabad, June 6:

Waluj MIDc police have registered an offence against four persons on charge of beating three persons over a land dispute, in South City, on Sunday at 7 pm.

It so happened that the paternal aunt of Ganesh Sandu Mungse’s (of Golwadi) Parvati Lala Salambad received her share in a agricultural land through the court. This led to frequent quarrels between Keshav Salampure and Ganesh Mungse and his family.

On Sunday at 7 pm, Ganesh had went to South City to bring milk on his moped (MH 20 ES 2588). Keshav met him and abused Ganesh and also picked quarrel with him. In the meantime, Keshav’s son Lakhan, Hakum and Vishal also reached the spot. All the four then started beating Ganesh. Frightened Ganesh then called his father Sandu Mungse for help.

Keshav and his three sons also abused and beat Ganesh’s father and his cousin Mithun Mungse. While the scuffle was going on, Vishal hit Ganesh with iron rod and the latter sustained head injuries. They also damaged the moped of Ganesh.

Waluj MIDC police registered an offence against Keshav Salampure and his three sons. Further investigation is on.