Four contenders for CSMC’s city engineer post

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Fierce competition has begun for the position of city engineer in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Four executive engineers are interested in the post, each starting their own networking and lobbying efforts. Among them, two are B.E graduates, while the other two hold diplomas in Civil Engineering. All eyes are now on who will be selected. The current acting city engineer is retiring on November 29.

The post of city engineer holds exceptional importance in the municipal corporation setup. All technical departments fall under the city engineer’s jurisdiction. No development work can proceed without his approval. The person occupying this position is expected to have detailed knowledge of all 29 municipal prabhags, as well as familiarity with various schemes and past references. Work under all 10 zone offices and all technical department heads is supervised by the city engineer. From 1 December, the administration will have to appoint a new city engineer.

Four executive engineers are vying for the post. They include Amol Kulkarni from the mechanical section and Balasaheb Shirsat, who has been recently promoted as executive engineer (civil section). Kulkarni is a BE in Mechanical, while Shirsat holds a B.E in Civil. Besides, the executive engineer (roads section) Sanjay Kombade and executive engineer (sewage section) Anil Tanpure are interested; both hold diplomas in Civil Engineering. Other executive engineers currently serving as in-charge are ineligible for the competition. All four contenders have recently received promotions.

Political backing needed

A candidate for the city engineer post requires the backing of a political mentor. It is being discussed within municipal circles that all four contenders are actively engaging with political leaders to seek support. Notably, executive engineer Balasaheb Shirsat is the real brother of guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat.