Four major trees fell due to heavy rainfall today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Fire Brigade Section of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has a tough time after heavy rainfall in the city on Wednesday evening.

The section received information about the felling of four big trees in different parts of the city.

Two two-wheeler riders got stuck when a big tree got uprooted near Devgiri Bank at Roplekar Chowk.

In the second incident, the traffic on both sides of the road was blocked after a big tree got uprooted in Sindhi Colony.

Meanwhile, the electric supply got disrupted when a tree fell upon the power supply cable in Ulkanagari.

The incidents of tree felling were also reported near Dr Hedgewar Hospital and Pratapnagar-Mhada Colony. In the second incident, a tree had fallen on an autorickshaw.

The fire brigade jawans under the supervision of fire brigade chief Shivaji Jhanjhan were active at all four places and were seen cutting the trees and moving them to the sides of the roads and clearing the way for the traffic.