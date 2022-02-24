Four thieves loot goldsmith at Rasulpura Ghat

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

Four thieves chased a goldsmith returning from his shop at Kateshwari Phata in the jurisdiction of Harsul police station and looted him after thrashing. The incident occurred on Rasulpura Ghat on Jatwada Road on Tuesday evening. The thieves stole his bag containing four tolas of jewelry amounting to Rs 1.45 lakh.

Jeweler Shailesh Eknathrao Tak (23, Sara Vaibhav, Jatwada Road) runs a jewellery shop at Kateshwari Phata. On February 22, he was returning from the shop in the evening on his motorcycle (MH21 BM 1101). When he reached Rasulpura Ghat, two persons came on a motorcycle and dashed Tak’s motorcycle due to which he fell down. There were two more persons waiting at the Ghat. The four severely abused and beat Tak and snatched his bag containing jewellery amounting Rs 1.45 lakh. A case has been registered against four thieves with Harsul police station while PSI Rafiq Shaikh is further investigating the case.