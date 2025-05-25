Fox falls into 50-ft- well, saved

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After three hours of tireless work, the forest department's rescue team saved a fox that fell into a 50-foot deep well at Pendephal in Shivur of Vaijapur tehsil on Sunday. The rescue operation was conducted between 3 and 6 pm on Sunday.

According to details, a fox had fallen into a well in the field (gut no. 90) of Deepak Aher at Pendphal on Saturday night. Despite the water in the well, it sat on the dry area of the well. Deepak Aher found the fox in the well on Sunday morning. He informed the forest department.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Suvarna Mane instructed the wildlife rescue team from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar sent to the spot under the guidance of Vaijapur Forest Range Officer Priyanka Bhise.

After three hours of tireless work, the team led by ManwithIndies Foundation head Ashish Joshi, Suraj Pankade, Shubham Salve, Sarthak Agarwal and Harsh Keware managed to safely take the fox out of the well. It was then handed over to the Forest Department for medical examination.