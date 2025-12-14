Fraud of Rs 58 lakh in ongoing court case, four booked by Chavani Police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

While a civil court case over a plot in Pingari Co-op Housing Society was ongoing, four individuals allegedly carried out a Rs 58.4 lakh fraud by plotting land and collecting advance payments from nine people, including a government printing press employee.

The incident occurred between 2023 and 13 December 2025 in Group No. 10, Padegaon. Chowani police have registered a case against the accused: Mukesh Sukhbir Lahot, Sukhbir Surajbhan Lahot, Sumit Ravindra Saude, and Vikas Raju Lahot. According to the complainant, Keshavrao Nagre (Padegaon), he noticed people clearing land behind his house in Group No. 10. Upon inquiry, Mukesh claimed ownership of 2.5 acres of society land and said he was the society president. He promised to provide plots, showing 7/12 papers, and assured that after plot sales, a new society would be approved under NA 44 layout. Nagre decided to invest in Plot No. 7 and paid an advance of Rs 3 lakh online, followed by periodic payments. However, the accused avoided him for a year, stopped answering calls, and threatened him when visited. Other locals, including Sudarshan Rajput and Santosh Kasne, reported similar frauds. The victims collectively lodged a complaint with the police commissioner on 16 September. Following this, Chavani police filed a case at the Economic Offences Branch, with further investigation led by polics sub-inspector Nagve.