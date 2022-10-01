Free artificial limbs camp today

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

A free artificial limbs camp (Jaipur foot) camp will be organised to mark the birth centenary year of freedom fighter and founder editor of Lokmat Jawaharlal Darda. The camp will be conducted by Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Pune at Regal Lawn, Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road on Sunday between 9 am and 2 pm. The disabled person who have lost hands or legs due to various reasons, will get artificial limbs to lead a normal life.

The doctors will examine the patients in the camp and the measurement of the limbs will be taken. The beneficiaries will get the artificial limbs after a few days. The persons handicapped due to polio will not get artificial limbs in the camp.

Persons lose foot or hand in the accidents, due to diabetes, blood vein disease, or gangrene. They have to remain dependent on others. Such persons with the help of artificial limbs can do physical activities like a normal person.

It is very easy to use artificial limbs. The person can walk and can do any work. They can use bicycles and cycle-rickshaw. They can even participate in the sports activities and dance.