Free blankets distributed

Aurangabad: The office of the Joint Charity Commissioner and Islamic Research Centre Education (IRC) and Welfare Trust jointly distributed free blankets to patients and needy persons at Government Cancer Hospital (GCH), Government Medical College and Hospital and slum areas under ‘Mayechi Chadar’ initiative.

Officer on Special Duty Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Dr Balaji Deshmukh, Dr Santosh Pawar, ASI Daulat Landge and Dhondhu Sonawane, other Government officers and IRC volunteers were present.

IRC founder president adv Faiz Syed expressed gratitude to the team of the Joint Charity Commissioner's office for supporting the initiative. Adv Chandrakant Warudikar and others took efforts in the campaign.