Free booster dose fails to increase vaccination

No desired response in urban and rural areas

Aurangabad, July 20:

On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Central government has decided to give the booster dose for free. But the drive has not received the desired response. Citizens who have taken two doses are now turning their backs on booster dose.

The municipal corporation has facilitated the provision of free booster doses at 48 centres from June 30. Only 1,000 to 1500 citizens are coming to take the dose during the day. Earlier, the government announced to provide free booster dose only to senior citizens, health workers and frontline workers.

But now free dose is being given to those aged 18 and above. The booster dose will be available for free from June 30 to September 30. From January 16, 2021 till date only 84 percent citizens have taken the first dose. While the percentage of those taking the second dose in the district is only 64 percent.

1.17 lakh people take booster dose

So far 1.17 lakh citizens have taken booster dose in the district. According to the criteria set by the health department, this percentage is only one to one and a half percent.

Citizens should come forward

The number of corona patients is gradually increasing from the past few days. Central and the state government has made booster dose free. Dose arrangements have been made at 48 centers of the municipal corporation and citizens should come forward and take the dose, said Dr Paras Mandlecha, municipal health officer.