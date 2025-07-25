Free dental check-up camp on July 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an effort to raise awareness about oral health and provide accessible dental care, a free dental check-up camp has been organised on July 27 (Sunday) between 11 am and 3 pm. The venue for the check up camp is situated opposite the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) beside Adarsh Hotel in Rauza Baugh.

The dental professionals Dr Tarannum Shaikh (Dental Surgeon) and Dr Hashmi Rayyan Fatima (Oral Medicine Specialist) will offer free dental consultations to patients of all age groups. No prior registration is needed for the visitors. Participants will also be given a 10 per cent discount on any follow-up dental procedures, stated the release.