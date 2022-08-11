Free dental checkup camp being held of I-Day celebration

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 11, 2022 11:05 PM 2022-08-11T23:05:02+5:30 2022-08-11T23:05:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Aug 11: Jagruti Manch started holding a 12-day free dental check camp at Akshay Dental Hospital, Pratap Nagar, ...

Free dental checkup camp being held of I-Day celebration | Free dental checkup camp being held of I-Day celebration

Free dental checkup camp being held of I-Day celebration

Next

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

Jagruti Manch started holding a 12-day free dental check camp at Akshay Dental Hospital, Pratap Nagar, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The camp was inaugurated recently and will conduct free check-up from 10 am to 2 pm, daily until August 14. Jagruti Manch president Bharti Bhandekar and Dr Sushma Soni appealed to the public to avail of the free check-up facility.

Open in app
Tags : Jagruti Manch Jagruti Manch Akshay Dental Hospital Bharti bhandekar