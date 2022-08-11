Free dental checkup camp being held of I-Day celebration
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 11, 2022 11:05 PM 2022-08-11T23:05:02+5:30 2022-08-11T23:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 11: Jagruti Manch started holding a 12-day free dental check camp at Akshay Dental Hospital, Pratap Nagar, ...
Aurangabad, Aug 11:
Jagruti Manch started holding a 12-day free dental check camp at Akshay Dental Hospital, Pratap Nagar, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The camp was inaugurated recently and will conduct free check-up from 10 am to 2 pm, daily until August 14. Jagruti Manch president Bharti Bhandekar and Dr Sushma Soni appealed to the public to avail of the free check-up facility.Open in app