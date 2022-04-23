Free Jaipur foot camp by Rotary Club

Aurangabad, April 23:

A free Jaipur foot camp has been organized on April 26 and 27, at Jaiswal Bhavan, Padampura Chowk, from 10 am to 3 pm. The camp will have free check-ups and free distribution of prosthetic arms, legs, crutches and calipers.

The event is jointly organized by eight Rotary Clubs of Aurangabad and Ratnanidhi Charitable Trust.

Former governor Suhas Vaidya, Hemant Landage, Vijay Jaiswal, JC Francis, Divya Marathe, Sarita Lonikar and Ragini Kandakure are the coordinators of this project. Rotary Club of Aurangabad president Milind Sevalikar, secretary Sarita Lonikar, East president Rajesh Sharma and secretary Naval Holani, Midtown president Jyoti Kathar, secretary Divya Marathe have appealed to the needy to take advantage of this camp. Central president Sartaj Pathan, secretary Rahul Bodhankar and others are taking efforts for the camp.