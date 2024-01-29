Free live streaming of Ellora-Ajanta International Festival at Sunehri Mahal

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news, the Ellora-Ajanta International Festival Committee will be arranging live streaming of the three-day-long Ellora-Ajanta International Festival, free of charge to the citizens outside the venue, Sunehri Mahal. The festival is scheduled to be held from February 2 to 4.

According to sources, many citizens or students wish to attend and witness the cultural festival but cannot afford the cost of entry tickets. Reviewing their situation, the EAIF has arranged seating arrangements of 1,000 to 1,500 seats on the green cover outside the four walls of the venue (Sunehri Mahal). The seating arrangement of the Sunehri Mahal has more than 5,000 seats.

The deputy director (tourism), Vijay Jadhav said, "We will be arranging live streaming of the events on a big screen of 18x34 feet outside the venue. This will help the citizens or students enjoy the festival along with others sitting inside the four walls of the heritage. The seat arrangement is free of charge."

The Bollywood singer, who specialises in sufi and folk songs, Kailash Kher, will perform on February 3 evening, and star singer and hearthrob Shreya Ghoshal will perform on February 4 evening.

It may be noted that there are three categories of entry tickets. They are Rs 1500 (Platinum category), Rs 900 (Gold category), and Rs 600 (Silver category). The ticket is available at six different centres in the city: MTDC Campus, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) headquarters, BAMU Campus, and Setu Suvidha Kendra (District Collectorate).