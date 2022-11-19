Free monument entry turns pleasant surprise for tourists

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has organised various programmes as a part of the World Heritage Week celebration from November 19 to 25.

On the first day of the weeklong celebration, the ASI circle gave a pleasant surprise to visitors and tourists by allowing them to enjoy seeing the monuments (including Bibi ka Maqbara) without an entry ticket on November 19. There are five ticketed monuments (in the custodian of the circle) in the district. They are world heritage sites – Ajanta and Ellora Caves – Daulatabad Fort, Bibi ka Maqbara and Aurangabad Caves. Earlier, the visitors were puzzled at seeing closed ticket windows, but, later on, when the ASI personnel on inquiry informed them about free entry then they were overjoyed and spend hours of their leisure time with cheers.

The royal mausoleum Bibi ka Maqbara, in the city, is visited by a large number of domestic tourists every year. Being in the city, therefore, a huge rush of visitors was spotted here during the whole day.

Five iconic monuments

Apart from the tag of World Heritage Sites and Adarsh Smarak, the union Government declared five iconic monuments of Aurangabad (also listed as must-see) including Maqbara, a couple of years ago.

Old photo exhibitions at Ellora

The ASI exhibited rare and old photographs and drawings in its possession, near Cave Number 13, at Ellora Caves complex today morning. The Tehsildar of Khuldabad Surendra Deshmukh inaugurated the exhibition. The circle's administrative officer (AO) V I Ramteke made a welcome address, deputy superintending archaeological engineer (DYSAE) Mallela Samba Siva Kumar made a speech, while the in-charge conservation assistant (of Ellora) Sanjay Rohankar proposed a vote of thanks. The principal of Gurukul School (Ellora) Gulabchand Boradkar and Ellora sarpanch, Kusumbai Prakash Misal (Patil) also graced the exhibition which was open for visitors from sunrise to sunset.

Classical Dance

Director at MAHAGAMI Gurukul and noted dancer, Parwati Dutta and her team are performing the classical dance performance between 6 pm and 9 pm at Aurangabad Caves (on Nov 19), Daulatabad Fort (on Nov 20) and Bibi ka Maqbara (on Nov 25).