Free plastic surgery camp begins at Lions Eye Hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 49th free plastic surgery camp organized by the Lions Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chikalthana, in collaboration with the Chemist and Druggist Association and MGM, in memory of Padma Shri Dr. Sharad Kumar Dixit, begins today, Dec 13 at the Lions Eye Hospital, Cidco N-1.

The camp will be inaugurated at 9.30 am by Dr. Raj Lala (USA), former International Director of Lions Dr. Naval Malu, and special inspector general of Police Virendra Mishra. MGM vice chancellor Dr. Ankushrao Kadam, former minister Rajendra Darda, MGM dean Dr. Pravin Suryavanshi, Chemist and Druggist Association president Nitin Deshmukh, former district governor Sunil Desarda, deputy governor Rahul Ausekar, Mahavir Patni, Vivek Abhyankar, Sandeep Malu, former district governor Arvind Machar, Tansukh Zhambad and Rajesh Raut will remain present.

Patients will be examined on the first day, followed by surgeries starting Sunday, December 14. Needy patients have been requested to report at 9 am.

Lions Club president Rajesh Shukla, project head Gajanan Jhalwar, secretary Sudarshan Potbhare, treasurer Narendra Jadhav, project head Vinod Agarwal and Bhushan Joshi have appealed for maximum participation.