Free plastic surgery camp by Lions Club from Saturday

The Lions Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chikalthana, in collaboration with MGM and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chemist and Druggist Association, has organized the 49th free plastic surgery camp from December 13 to 16 in memory of Padma Shri Dr. Sharad Kumar Dixit.

The camp will begin on Saturday, 13th December at 9 am at the Lions Eye Hospital, where it will be inaugurated by special inspector general of police Aurangabad Range, Virendra Singh. Patients will undergo medical examinations on the first day. From Sunday, 14th December. Dr. Raj Lala from America will arrive, and along with his team of expert doctors, will conduct various surgeries.

The camp will offer free treatment for conditions such as cleft lip, facial scars, squint eyes, droopy eyelids, and facial ulcers. Patients will also receive free medication. So far, around 500 patients have already made inquiries regarding the camp.

An appeal has been made by Rajesh Bharuka, Ravindra Karvande, Vijay Agarwal, Rajkumar Tibdiwal, Ramesh Pokarna, Manohar Agarwal, Rajendra Lohiya, Vimal Kumar Tibdiwal and the Lions Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chikalthana for citizens to participate in large numbers and benefit from the initiative.

This information was given by Club president Rajesh Shukla at a press conference held on Monday, 8 th December. Club secretary Sudarshan Potbhare, treasurer Narendra Jadhav, project head Gajanan Jhalwar, Chemist and Druggist Association president Nitin Deshmukh, co-project head Vinod Agarwal, Bhushan Joshi, Kalyani Shukla, former president Prakash Gothi, Manohar Agarwal, Kalyan Waghmare and Mohan Himpalnerkar were also present.

Lions Club Chikalthana president Rajesh Shukla addressing a press conference on Monday at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; project head Gajanan Jhalwar, Chemist and Druggist Association president Nitin Deshmukh, Kalyani Shukla and former president Prakash Gothi were also present.