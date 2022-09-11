Free plastic surgery camp starts from Tuesday

In memory of Padma Shri Dr Sharad Kumar Dixit

Aurangabad, Sep 11:

The 46th free plastic surgery camp organized by the Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana in association with Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) and Aurangabad Druggist and Chemist Association (ADCA) in memory of Padma Shri Dr Sharad Kumar Dixit will begin from Tuesday. Renowned American surgeons Dr Raj Lala, Dr Lalita Lala, Dr Amit Basannawar will perform surgery on the patients in the camp.

The camp will be inaugurated at 9 am by Dr Ashish Satav, president of Mohan Trust and in the presence of Dr Raj Lala and his fellow doctors. District Governor of Lions Purushottam Jaipuria, First District Governor of Lions Sunil Desarda, MGM secretary Ankushrao Kadam and president of ADCA Vinod Lohade will be present on this occasion.

Inauguration ceremony and patient screening will be held at Lions Eye Hospital, N-1, Cidco, near Radhakrishna Temple. The patients requiring surgery will be selected and given the date and time for the surgery. Surgery will be done at MGM Hospital from Wednesday. Specialist doctors will be assisted in the surgery by MGM doctors as well as nurses and other staff. ADCA will supply essential medicines in the camp.

Surgeries for facial blemishes, external deformities on the nose, cleft lip, drooping eyelids, squint and partial burns will be performed free of cost in the camp.

Lions Club of Aurangabad-Chikalthana president Vijay Agarwal, secretary Preeti Jain, project head Dr Praveen Suryavanshi, joint project head Kalyan Waghmare, Dr Ujjwala Dahiphale, Bhushan Joshi and all office bearers and members have appealed to patients to take benefit from this camp.