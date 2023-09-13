Freedom fighters org demands govt attention

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Freedom Fighters Uttaradhikari Sanghtana took out a march in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to demand that the government pay attention to the welfare of freedom fighters. The protesters are asking the government to effectively implement the decision to appoint nominated children of freedom fighters to government jobs, fill the backlog of children who were deprived of government service appointments, increase the medical allowance of freedom fighters, cancel the oppressive conditions of the previous government decision and provide benefits to all freedom fighters, and provide a plot to build a house for the taken freedom fighters and Rs 10 lakh. Association president Bhausaheb Salunkhe, secretary Appasaheb Shinde, treasurer Maruti Jadhav and others were present.