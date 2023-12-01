Frequent power outages due to unseasonal rain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Safalyanagar and Mahsobanagar in Harsul and Begumpura area were inconvenienced due to frequent power failure on Friday.

The roads in this area took the form of river due to rain. Vehicles got stuck in the water. The roads in Mayur Park, Parvati Housing Society, Venkatesnagar, Chhatrapatinagar, Ashoknagar, Bhagatsinghnagar Sara Vasahat, Mohinirajapuram Nagar and other settlements were submerged in a feet deep water.

Auto-rickshaws, cars and other private vehicles along with two-wheelers were stuck in the muddy water of the pit as the vehicle owners had no idea of the water and accumulated mud in the pit. Therefore, while going to work in the morning, the government officials and school students had a tough time. Residents Yogeshwar Nikam, Sahebrao Patil, Vikas Gorwadkar, Gorakhnath Waghmare and others have demanded to start the road works in this area.