Friendship Day marked with visit to old age home by Sambhajinagar Ploggers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Around 200 volunteers from Sambhajinagar Ploggers visited Matoshree Anandashram under the initiative “The Last Friend is the Grandchild” with support from Vinit Abhedya Foundation o0n Friendship Day.

Volunteers cleaned rooms, sorted expired medicines, arranged daily essentials, and interacted with the elderly. Padma Tapadiya, trustee and member of the Ploggers team, was present. Volunteers Varad Khelikar and Vrushali Nandkhule urged regular visits to such homes. The event focused on spending time with residents who have no families around them, offering service and listening to their life stories.