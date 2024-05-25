From local roots to global horizons: Educational metamorphosis in Maha

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) unveiled a transformative draft of the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) recently, marking significant changes to Maharashtra's school system.

One of the most notable changes is the removal of English as a compulsory subject for grades 11 and 12, requiring students to study two languages, one of which must be an Indian language. English has been included among nine foreign languages like German, French they can opt for. CityFirst speaks to experts to know about the pros and cons of the step.

Dr Ashok Tejankar (Principal, Deogiri College)

I think offering foreign languages is a great opportunity for our youth. Currently, the work is in progress for implementing the provisions of the National Education Policy. Trained staff is being appointed by colleges to ensure quality education as per the NEP. The initiative about foreign languages opens doors for our students on an international scale, providing them with valuable skills for their future careers. It’s an excellent opportunity for the next generation to thrive in a globalised world.

Dr Sandip Sisode (Psychology Counsellor)

I believe international opportunities open up significantly with multilingual proficiency. The human brain has the remarkable capacity to learn up to four languages effectively. Hiring expert language instructors is crucial to unlocking this potential in students. Trained faculty not only enhances language skills but also paves the way for global career prospects. Investing in quality language education is essential for students to maximise their cognitive abilities and future opportunities.

Dr Meena Sinha,

Corporate Soft Skills Trainer and Independent Behavioural Consultant

As a lifelong English coach, I am deeply concerned about the SCF's decision to make English non-compulsory in grades 11 and 12. While fostering regional languages is vital for cultural preservation, English proficiency is indispensable for global opportunities. Our students must be prepared from the beginning to succeed in an interconnected world. By integrating robust English training with regional language education, we can truly prepare our students to ‘Think Local, Go Global."

Akshada Dahiphale (12th pass student)

I am a recent 12th grade pass-out. I had chosen German over Sanskrit in the 8th grade. The most challenging aspect was the lack of trained faculty. Without proficient teachers, students struggle to learn effectively and miss out on international career opportunities. Quality education in languages like German, French, and other international languages requires skilled educators. Only they can achieve proficiency and leverage skills globally. This issue underscores the need for improved language teaching resources in colleges in Maharashtra.