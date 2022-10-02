Fulfil dreams of rural areas people

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

“Samruddhi Mahamarg is the revolution in the connectivity of the city to other cities. Similarly a DPR for Mumbai - Nagpur bullet train has also been presented. The runway of the airport will be expanded soon. The city is developing but the builders and developers should not decide the prices of the houses depending on the development of the city but according to the affordability of the people. The dreams of the people from rural areas to have their own house should also be fulfilled, opined minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve.

He was speaking during the concluding function of five-day ‘Dream Home Expo - 2022’ organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) here on Sunday. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, state cooperation minister Atul Save, Icon Steel director Dinesh RAthi, SBI Bank general manager Mary Sagaya, DGM Ravi Kumar Varma, Bapu Ghadamode, Pramod Rathod, Pradeep Patil, CREDAI secretary Akhil Khanna, coordinator Indrajeet Thorat, Sangram Pathare, Vikas Jain, former president Rajendrasingh Jabinda, state president (elect)Pramod Khairnar, joint secretary Narendrasingh Jabinda, BJP national secretary Vijay Rahatkar, Prashant Desarda, Anil Makariye and others also were present.

In his introductory speech, CREDAI president Nitin Bagadiya said for the rapid development of the city, the IT Park, green field highway in Shendra, 1600 diameter pipeline projects should be facilitated.

Only 8 per cent work of water supply scheme completed in Mahavikas Aghadi tenure

Dr Karad said, the work of water supply scheme was completed only eight percent during the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Now, the scheme has come to union government and funds will be provided for it immediately. Efforts are also being taken to bring electrical vehicle plant of Mahendra and Mahindra and IT Park in the city.