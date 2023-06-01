Funding disbursed under Atmanirbhar Jain scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 127-year-old organization, Shri Bharatvarshiya Digambar Jain Mahasabha, Delhi, initiated a Atmanirbhar Jain scheme to uplift the weaker sections of society and promote financial independence.

The scheme aims to provide financial aid to disabled individuals, widows, and vulnerable women, encouraging them to establish cottage industries and small-scale self-reliant businesses. The programme took place at Shri Uttamchand Thole hostel, where the event began with the garlanding of Shri Parshwanath Bhagwan's photo and an introduction by Sandeep Thole.

Mahavir Thole, the general secretary of Tirtha Sanrakshini, provided detailed information about the scheme, following which the president and chief guests distributed checks to the beneficiaries in the city. Devendra Kala, Vardhaman Pandey, Anup Patni, and many others were present.