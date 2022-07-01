Funds to district hospital for purchase of equipment

Aurangabad, July 1:

Patient service is God's service. A patient recovers faster if he is given mental and emotional support along with the treatment. The number of patients in the district civil hospital has increased and the funds required for the purchase of updated equipment will be provided from the district annual plan, said district collector Sunil Chavan.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a blood donation camp organised at the district hospital, Chikalthana on the occasion of National Doctors Day on Friday. In all, 30 doctors and staff doing exceptional work were felicitated and were honored with certificates.

Certificates were Dr Bharti Nagre, Dr Manohar Wakale, Dr Kirti Tandale, Dr Kavita Jadhav, Dr Vaishali Jadhav, Dr Kiran Chavan, Dr Santosh Kale, Dr Sudam Gaware, Dr Sudhakar Mhaske, Dr Prachi Kate, dietician Rashmi Joshi and others was honored.

ZP administrator Nilesh Gatne, deputy director of health Dr Sunita Golait, assistant director Dr Bhushan Kumar Ramteke, civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavale, Dr Pradip Kulkarni and others were present on the occasion.